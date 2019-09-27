OPP searching for ‘suspicious’ man in Angus, Ont.

Officers are looking to identify a “suspicious” man observed in the Angus area on Thursday afternoon, Nottawasaga OPP say.

At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, a girl was approached while on foot in the Golden Gate Park subdivision, police say.

An unknown man pulled up beside her and instructed her to get inside his car, officers add.

The girl refused, and the man left the area, OPP say.

The man is described to be in his mid-30s with red hair and clean-shaven, police say, and the vehicle is described as a four-door white sedan.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.