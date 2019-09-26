Crime
September 26, 2019 12:55 pm

Barrie police searching for 2 suspects after credit cards reportedly stolen, fraudulently used

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Barrie police are searching for two male suspects after a man's credit cards were reportedly used fraudulently.

Officers are looking to identify two male suspects who are believed to have stolen a wallet and then used the credit cards at different locations in Barrie to purchase items that included gift cards, police say.

The investigation into the theft began on May 31 when officers say they learned that the victim was at Centennial Beach and had only been away from his vehicle for a brief period of time.

When the victim returned to his locked car, he discovered that his wallet and cellphone were missing, police say.

It appeared that the people responsible for the theft tried to use the credit cards at various financial institutions unsuccessfully in an attempt to withdraw money, police add.

The suspects, however, were able to successfully use the credit at retail locations within the Bayfield Street and Cundles Road area, police say.

From video surveillance that was obtained, it’s been determined that both suspects are five-foot-eight to six feet tall with medium to heavy builds, officers add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Hoare of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2705, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

