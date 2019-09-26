Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest keg tapping to move to King Street

The opening ceremonies and keg tapping for the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest are moving up King Street this year.

The keg tapping, which marks the official start of the nine-day Bavarian festival, will be held at the corner of King and Frederick streets rather than in front of Kitchener City Hall.

A release from the organizing committee notes that the new location will allow guests to have a beer at the Willkommen Platz as the keg gets tapped.

“Thanks to a partnership with the Downtown Kitchener BIA, we are excited to announce that our official opening ceremonies and the Oktoberfest Willkommen Platz will once again include a bier garten in 2019,” said Tim Beckett, president of K-W Oktoberfest Inc. “The businesses of downtown Kitchener have been incredibly supportive of our festival, and we have listened to those who want to see more activity in the downtown core.”

The Willkommen Platz will be open on Oct. 11 and 12, the first two days of the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.