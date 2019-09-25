Lumen Festival returns to Uptown Waterloo on Saturday night

The Lumen Festival returns with various art installations on display throughout Uptown Waterloo on Saturday night.

The festival, which is billed as a a celebration of light, art and technology, will run from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

More than 30 local and international artists will have installations on display at the free event.

“This festival is a partnership between a diverse and accomplished group of organizations in the region and a celebration of the amazing artistic talent in our community,” Justin McFadden, executive director of economic development with the city, said in a statement.

Some of the more interesting exhibitions include an opportunity to have your face projected on to the moon, an experiment with balloon-struments as well as a chance to rock out with Kazoo! Festival and other indie and avant-garde musicians at Waterloo Public Square.

There will also be a nine-metre long metal, fire-breathing dragon and an interactive sculptural light titled “A Warm Hug,” which lights up when given a hug.

The Bullet Time Video Booth will take a unique video of visitors frozen in time which will be sent to participants via email.

This will be the second year the Lumen Festival has lit up the night sky in the city of Waterloo.

