Tickets for Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest 2019 go on sale

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest 2019 doesn’t start until Oct. 11, but it’s already time to plan ahead.

Online ticket sales for the nine-day festival began on Wednesday morning.

Oktoberfest is one of the largest and most celebrated events in the region with thousands attending each year.

Tickets for the following halls are now available:

Schwaben Club

Hubertushaus

Oberkrainer Haus

Alpine Club

Concordia Club

Oktoberfesthaus

Transylvania Club at Oktoberfesthaus

Tickets for the Concordia Club can only be purchased through the club itself, while tickets for the rest of the halls can be purchased through Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.

Additional information and ticket prices can be found on the event’s website.

TICKETS NOW ON SALE! Don't miss out on your favourite festhallen.

Buy Tickets Here: https://t.co/vOyofpXjmE pic.twitter.com/3sVSEhsbdo — K-W Oktoberfest Inc. (@KW_Oktoberfest) May 8, 2019