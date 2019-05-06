City of Kitchener to launch tree-planting pilot project

The City of Kitchener is partnering with an environmental group on a pilot project that aims to plant trees around the city.

Together with Reep Green Solutions, the city intends to support residents who wish to plant trees on public and private land to expand Kitchener’s tree canopy.

“The launch of this program aligns nicely with Arbor Week, an annual observance that celebrates the important role trees play in our communities and promotes annual tree planting and maintenance initiatives,” said David Schmitt, the city’s environment and urban forestry project manager, in a statement.

The project will be divided into two streams: a subsidized residential stream for homeowners and a neighbourhood pilot for residents to plant up to 15 trees on public property.

Planting is slated to start during National Forest Week, which runs from September 22 to 28, 2019.

Application details can be found on the city’s website.