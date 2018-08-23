Waterloo sets stage for Lumen, a new festival of light, art and technology

The City of Waterloo has announced the lineup for Lumen, a new festival of light, art and technology in Uptown on Sept. 29.

“Lumen brings together artists to explore the convergence of technology and creativity,” Justin McFadden, executive director of economic development for the city of Waterloo, said in a release. “This festival celebrates Waterloo’s vibrancy and identity as an innovation hub.”

Lumen will bring more than 25 interactive, new media, and performance-based installations to various locations in Uptown Waterloo.

Among the more notable names in the lineup is Kid Koala, an internationally acclaimed Montreal DJ who has worked with Gorillaz and Deltron 3030. He has also toured with the Beastie Boys, Radiohead and A Tribe Called Quest.

At the festival, Kid Koala will lead audience members in a vinyl orchestra where they will be paired with a turntable and small crate of custom vinyl.

The festival will also feature an interactive performance by Charlena Russell in a custom-built light suit. She will be paired with handmade, sound-activated LED installations by Bernie Rohde.

There are a couple of other performers and installations which will take place from 6 p.m until 11 p.m.

