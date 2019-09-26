Crime
September 26, 2019 10:35 am

2 men arrested for early morning break-and-enter in City of Kawartha Lakes

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Two City of Kawartha Lakes men face charges after police responded to a break-and-enter in progress early Thursday.

OPP say around 1 a.m., officers were called to a Base Line Road residence in the Coboconk, Ont. area for reports of a break-and-enter in progress.

Police say the suspects allegedly entered the residence and damaged property, as well a vehicle in the driveway, before fleeing the scene.

Officers eventually located and arrested two suspects.

Stanley Liscombe, 35, and Elias Liscombe, 28, were both charged with break, enter a place and mischief over $5,000.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 7.

