2 men arrested for early morning break-and-enter in City of Kawartha Lakes
Two City of Kawartha Lakes men face charges after police responded to a break-and-enter in progress early Thursday.
OPP say around 1 a.m., officers were called to a Base Line Road residence in the Coboconk, Ont. area for reports of a break-and-enter in progress.
Police say the suspects allegedly entered the residence and damaged property, as well a vehicle in the driveway, before fleeing the scene.
Officers eventually located and arrested two suspects.
Stanley Liscombe, 35, and Elias Liscombe, 28, were both charged with break, enter a place and mischief over $5,000.
They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 7.
