Police seeking suspect after early morning shooting in Lindsay

Police are seeking a suspect following an early morning shooting in Lindsay.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers responded to a 911 call around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday that reported a group of people fighting and the sound of a gunshot at an address on William Street North.

Officers went to the scene and spoke with several witnesses.

A short time later, police say officers located a man with a gunshot wound at another address. He was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the victim remains in stable condition.

“The person who shot the victim has not been arrested,” Sgt. Dave Murtha said. “At this point, investigators believe the shooter and victim are known to each other.”

Murtha said there is no threat to public safety.

Police did not provide any details on the suspect or provide the victim’s age.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Nick Seguin at 705-324-5252 or by email or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

