Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 25, 2019 4:54 pm
Updated: September 25, 2019 4:58 pm

Bernier promotes immigration limits in speech at B.C. hotel

By Staff The Canadian Press

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier greets reporters in Oromocto, NB. Sept. 17, 2019

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
A A

SURREY, B.C. — People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier began a speech in Surrey, B.C., with protesters yelling “PPC, shut it down!” outside a hotel ballroom where he was speaking.

Security officers barred a door before about a dozen protesters dispersed, some with signs in support of immigrants and refugees.

WATCH (Sept. 17, 2019): Bernier says PPC has ‘momentum’ after being included in national debates

Story continues below

Much of Bernier’s speech at a Surrey Board of Trade event focused on his proposed immigration policies, which he said require a “discussion” in Canada.

He said he wants especially to discuss immigration issues with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, at two leaders’ debates next month.

READ MORE: Canada election ⁠— Where the four main parties stand on immigration

Bernier said he’s against “mass immigration” but is not anti-immigrant and believes Canada should accept “real refugees,” not those trying to enter Quebec and other parts of the country without crossing official borders.

He says he’d like a fence erected in a part of Quebec where thousands of refugees have entered, with RCMP officers guarding it.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bernier immigration policies
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Maxime Bernier
People's Party
People's Party Of Canada
PPC
Surrey Board of Trade

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.