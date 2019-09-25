Correctional Service Canada investigating inmate’s death in Renous

Correctional Service Canada is investigating the death of a 22-year-old inmate at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.

According to Correctional Service Canada, the inmate died in custody on Friday.

The inmate was serving a sentence of three years and three months for robbery since Dec. 1, 2016.

Correctional Service Canada says the inmate’s next of kind have been notified of his death and the circumstances of his death are still being investigated.

No other details have been released.