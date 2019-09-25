After a solid start, the Amherstview Jets refuse to get ahead of themselves

The Amherstview Jets are off to a soaring start in the Tod Division of the Provincial Junior C Hockey League.

Coached by Denis Duchesne and Evan Robinson, the Jets have opened the season with three straight interlocking wins over teams from the Orr Division, the Uxbridge Bruins, Georgina Ice and Lakefield Chiefs.

The green and white have outscored their opposition 23-3.

“It’s a good start, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” said Jets veteran forward Aiden Harris.

The 20-year-old Queen’s University student from Ottawa is back with the Jets after spending last season with the Kingston Junior A Voyageurs.

“This year we have the club to go to the next level,” continued Harris.

“We’re feeling pretty confident about the group we have in the dressing room. The chemistry is incredible. We’ve all bonded extremely well. Everyone in the room has the same goal and that’s to win an All-Ontario championship.

“We’ve got a good club. It will be interesting to see how far we can go.”

The Jets have the scoring with the likes of Harris, Cody Smith, Ty Norman, Hunter Chapman and Jayden Wood, but it’s defence that ultimately wins games.

Amherstview is strong in that department as well.

“As Aiden said, we’ve got great chemistry on this team,” said goaltender Brady Sarazin.

The 20-year-old netminder from Aurora is also a Queen’s University student who is playing his first season of Junior C hockey.

“I took a year off for educational reasons and played some intramural hockey at school,” continued the graduate of the York-Simcoe minor hockey association.

“I’m glad the Jets convinced me to continue my playing career. Balancing school and hockey can be difficult but the club has given me a lot of flexibility. We’ve got a solid squad and my defence has been outstanding so far. It makes my job so much easier.”

The Jets look forward to a major test on Friday at the Strathcona Paper Centre against the Napanee Raiders.

The defending Ontario Schmaltz Cup champions are off to a strong start as well with four consecutive victories.