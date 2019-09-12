The Amherstview Junior C Jets have ‘good feeling’ about the season ahead

The provincial junior C hockey season begins this weekend and the Amherstview Jets are ready to soar to the top of the Tod Division.

Last year, coach Denis Duchesne’s club finished in third place and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Picton Pirates 4-1. With a strong core of players returning and the addition of some Junior A talent, the Jets believe they have what it takes to compete with Napanee for first place.

“We’ve got a strong squad this year,” said defenceman Matt Sager.

The towering 6’4″ blueliner is a graduate of the Greater-Kingston midgets. Entering his second year with the club, Sager is extremely optimistic.

“We’ve got four solid lines and seven talented players on the blue,” continued Sager.

“Andrew Lumb is back between the pipes and we picked up goaltender Brady Sarazin from Queen’s University. He played some Junior A with the Aurora Tigers.”

The Jets also added a couple of Junior A forwards. Aiden Harris and Ty Norman signed with the team after spending a year with the Kingston Voyageurs. The local Junior A team was sold during the off-season and moved to Collingwood.

“I really like what I see,” said Brayden Robinson.

The second-year forward says they’re a lot better than last year’s third-place club.

“I believe we are,” continued Robinson, whose father Evan is the team’s assistant coach.

“We’ve only had a couple of practices and two exhibition games but I’ve got a good feeling about this club. It looks like we’ve got the whole package with offense, defense and goaltending. We’re really coming together and I can’t wait for the season to begin.”

The Jets home opener is Sunday, Sept. 15, at the W.J. Henderson Arena against the Georgina Ice. Game time is 7.30 p.m.