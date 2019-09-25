Cobourg police investigate spree of break-ins at downtown businesses

Police in Cobourg are investigating several break-and-enters at downtown businesses early Wednesday.

Cobourg Police Service say around 4:45 a.m., suspects attempted to gain entry to a business on Elgin Street East, just east of Division Street.

Then, a short time later, police say two other commercial businesses on King St. W., just west of Spring St., were broken into.

There is no word yet if any items were stolen or property damaged, police say.

At least two businesses in downtown Cobourg broken into earlier this morning. Police are investigating and a scenes of crime officer on location pic.twitter.com/XmhK3Oa0pr — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) September 25, 2019

Police believe at least two individuals were involved in the incidents.

Police are requesting assistance from any business or individual with recording devices to check for any suspect behaviour from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information, including surveillance images, is asked to contact Cobourg police at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

