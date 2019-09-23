Crime
September 23, 2019 10:22 am

Man facing 19 charges after allegedly trying to defraud 3 Ontario dealerships

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police say the suspect was found to be in possession of forged identification at the time of his arrest.

A 47-year-old man is facing 19 fraud- and impersonation-related charges stemming from a multi-jurisdictional police investigation.

Kingston police say they learned about a potential vehicle fraud earlier this month when a man reportedly made two separate online applications to purchase high-end SUVs at two local dealerships.

The suspect reportedly provided copies of forged identification to the two dealerships.

Last week, Kingston police stationed undercover officers at one of the dealerships when the suspect showed up to pick up a vehicle.

Kofi Yevakpor was arrested and found to be in possession of forged identification, police say.

Kingston police allege Yevakpor tried to defraud a total of two Kingston dealerships and another dealership in Bobcaygeon.

