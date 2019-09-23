Man facing 19 charges after allegedly trying to defraud 3 Ontario dealerships

A 47-year-old man is facing 19 fraud- and impersonation-related charges stemming from a multi-jurisdictional police investigation.

Kingston police say they learned about a potential vehicle fraud earlier this month when a man reportedly made two separate online applications to purchase high-end SUVs at two local dealerships.

READ MORE: Kingston police looking for suspects who allegedly spent $7K with stolen credit card

The suspect reportedly provided copies of forged identification to the two dealerships.

Last week, Kingston police stationed undercover officers at one of the dealerships when the suspect showed up to pick up a vehicle.

READ MORE: Car dealerships cancel free oil changes for life program for some customers

Kofi Yevakpor was arrested and found to be in possession of forged identification, police say.

Kingston police allege Yevakpor tried to defraud a total of two Kingston dealerships and another dealership in Bobcaygeon.