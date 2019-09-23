Arrest made in property crime spree in Cobourg: police

A Cobourg man faces multiple charges following an investigation into property crime in Cobourg.

Police say on Aug. 14, a man was captured on surveillance video entering a business in the downtown core. It’s alleged he damaged several items and removed a wooden storage box from the business.

On Sept. 17, police say the same suspect allegedly entered two centrally located residential properties at night, without having any lawful excuse to be there. He was also captured on surveillance video attempting to enter vehicles located on the properties.

On Sunday around 9:20 a.m., police responded to a report of an unknown man sleeping in a motor vehicle belonging to a homeowner in the town’s east end.

Officers located the suspect and identified him as the suspect in the other incidents. During a search of the man, police say they found several items reported stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Police say they also located a small quantity of suspected fentanyl.

Andrew Drysdale, 27, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Two counts of mischief under $5,000

Four counts of theft under $5,000

Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Seven counts of breach of probation

Three counts of trespassing by night

Four counts of breach of recognizance

Possession of a controlled substance

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Monday.

