Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to make campaign stop in Peterborough

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be holding a campaign rally in Peterborough on Thursday evening.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Evinrude Centre on Monaghan Road, where Trudeau will be joined by the Liberals’ Peterborough-Kawartha candidate, Maryam Monsef, who is seeking re-election in the bellwether riding. The rally is invite-only.

Trudeau is the first federal party leader to visit the city since the election campaign was called on Sept. 11.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer visited the city on Aug. 22, during which time he and Conservative candidate Michael Skinner criticized Monsef and Trudeau for struggling to “tell the truth” about his party’s plans for childcare. The Green Party and NDP have not announced if their respective leaders Elizabeth May and Jagmeet Singh plan to visit Peterborough.

During Trudeau’s campaign stop in Peterborough in 2015, he was confronted by Kathy Katula, a resident of nearby Buckhorn, who made a tearful plea about her hydro bill. Trudeau noted that hydro prices are a provincial matter but said his party was committed to pricing carbon pollution nationwide.

Monsef defeated Skinner in the 2015 election. Also seeking to represent the riding are Candace Shaw of the NDP, Andrew MacGregor of the Green party, Alexander Murphy of the People’s Party of Canada and Ken Ranney of the Stop Climate Change party and independent candidate Robert M. Bowers.

