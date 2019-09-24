Movie mania set to hit Alberta’s capital when 2019 Edmonton International Film Festival gets underway

It’s a big week for fans of the big screen in Alberta’s capital as the Edmonton International Film Festival (EIFF) is set to get underway on Thursday.

The 33rd edition of the annual event runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5 and will see dozens of films be screened at Landmark Cinemas 9 City Centre.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Edmonton International Film Festival.

In a number of instances, the filmmakers behind the movies being screened are travelling to EIFF, including Jeremy Lalonde, the director of the opening night gala film James vs. His Future Self — a Canadian comedy science fiction film — and Daniel Roher, director of the closing night gala film Once Were Brothers, a documentary about legendary musician Robbie Robertson that credits Martin Scorsese as one of its executive producers.

Since 2016, EIFF has officially been an Oscar-qualifying film festival, which means juried winners in the festival’s Best Short Film (Live Action) and Best Short Film (Animation) categories can advance in the Oscar nomination process.

READ MORE: Edmonton International Film Festival selected as Oscar-qualifying festival

EIFF will be screening films produced within 18 months of this year’s festival, all of which have been curated from submissions or solicited from distributors.

For more information about the festival and how to get tickets, click here.