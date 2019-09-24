Woman receives suspended sentence after racial slurs hurled at man in Edmonton parking lot

WARNING: This story contains language that may be offensive to some readers.

A woman caught on camera hurling racial slurs at a man in an Edmonton parking lot last year has received a suspended sentence.

Angelique Denise Barfield, 45, also provided a handwritten letter of apology for Rahul Kumar, who captured the August 2018 tirade on video.

“I’d like to apologize to you and your family for my disrespectful behaviour,” Barfield wrote.

“My words were hurtful and you were undeserving. I said things that never should of (sic) been said. I’ve learned from this mistake and hope there’s comfort in knowing I will not repeat this behaviour.”

On Aug. 15, 2018, Kumar started recording a dispute with Barfield over a parking spot in his south Edmonton apartment parking lot.

A month later, Kumar told Global News he was leaving for work when he noticed a car parked in the emergency lane behind him. He said he had asked the woman who owns the car not to park there several times before.

When the woman was moving her car a short time later, Kumar said the woman started yelling out the window at him.

“You can film all you want…,” she can be heard saying in Kumar’s video. “Go back to your f****ng country, man.”

Watch below: Video of a woman hurling racial insults at a man in Edmonton on Aug. 15, 2018 after a dispute over how she was parked. WARNING: Offensive language.

Barfield was originally charged with causing a disturbance and mischief – obstruct lawful use of property.

In court in Edmonton on Tuesday, Barfield was also told to attend counselling as directed. She also received 30 hours of community service and 12 months probation.