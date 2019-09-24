RCMP officer previously charged with assault now accused of breaking condition

An Alberta RCMP officer who is facing an assault charge has been issued another charge regarding a condition that he stay away from the alleged victim’s home.

Const. Matthew Howson was charged with assault related to an off-duty incident that occurred on Aug. 31. According to a news release at the time, the 10-year member “entered into an altercation at his residence with a member of the public.”

On Sept. 19, police allege that Howson breached the condition to not be within 20 metres of the victim’s residence.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16 for both the assault and the breach charges.

Howson is currently off duty and the RCMP said his status would be reviewed again once the criminal charges have been resolved. At the time of the assault charge, Howson was a member of the Strathcona County RCMP.