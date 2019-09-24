Liberals pledge Canada will have net-zero emissions by 2050 — but details are scarce

The federal Liberals are vowing to get Canada to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 if re-elected on Oct. 21.

And they plan to introduce “legally binding” targets to get them there.

A party press release, attributed to Liberal candidates Catherine McKenna, Jonathan Wilkinson and Steven Guilbeault, pledges to set those milestone targets based on advice from scientists. The party also said it would introduce more support for the clean-technology industry.

But the details on exactly how they plan to achieve that are scarce.

The plan contains no information on what specific measures a re-elected Liberal government would take to achieve net-zero emissions or what the legally binding targets it would introduce would be, other than pledging they would “exceed Canada’s 2030 emissions goal.”

That goal, to which Canada agreed under the Paris Agreement, is to reduce emissions by 2030 to 30 per cent of 2005 levels.

The promise comes as countries gather in New York for the United Nations Climate Action Summit and as millions take part in protests and rallies around the world demanding action on climate change.

One of the agreements from that summit was a Climate Ambition Alliance that brings together some 65 countries, 10 regions, 102 cities and dozens of other businesses and investors who agree to work toward zero net carbon emissions by the middle of the century.

It was one of the key pledges sought by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose strongly worded remarks at the opening of the summit called on world leaders to do more.

“Earth is issuing a chilling cry: stop,” he said.

“Nature is angry. And we fool ourselves if we think we can fool nature because nature always strikes back, and around the world, nature is striking back with fury.”

Guilbeault, a star Liberal candidate in the riding of Laurier-Sainte-Marie and founder of the Quebec environmental group Équiterre, pointed to the climate protests taking place around the world in the party’s statement, arguing the need to do more is clear.

“The planet is burning, and people are taking to the streets to demand stronger action to fight climate change,” said Guilbeault.

“The science is clear, the evidence is clear and Canadians are clear — we must step up and do even more to protect our environment. Our kids and grandkids are counting on us.”

Climate change is a major issue of concern for Canadian voters in the federal campaign.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has vowed to repeal the carbon tax introduced by the Liberals while the NDP would keep it in place.

The Greens want to see the price per tonne of emissions continue to increase beyond what the Liberals have promised so far and continue increasing until there are no more carbon emissions.

