September 23, 2019 9:37 pm

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by car in Scarborough

The windshield of the car involved in the incident was heavily damaged.

Officials say a male pedestrian has critical injuries after being struck by a car in Scarborough Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Confederation Drive area, south of Lawrence Avenue East, at 8:20 p.m. with reports of a collision

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and residents in the area tried to perform CPR on the person.

Toronto Paramedics took the patient to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officers closed the immediate area to vehicular traffic as investigators gathered evidence.

