Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Scarborough
Officials say a man has serious injuries after he was hit by a bus in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.
Police said they received reports of a collision in the area of Kingston and Overture roads shortly after 2:30 p.m.
A police spokesperson told Global News a man in his 20s was hit by a TTC bus in the area and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on what may have led to the collision.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.
