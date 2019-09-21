Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Scarborough

Officials say a man has serious injuries after he was hit by a bus in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

Police said they received reports of a collision in the area of Kingston and Overture roads shortly after 2:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News a man in his 20s was hit by a TTC bus in the area and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Collision: Kingston Rd/ Overture Rd

– pedestrian struck by a bus

– Police on scene

– injuries are reported to be life threatening

– patient to be transported to hospital

– eastbound blocked at Overture, westbound lanes remain open#GO1818682

^ka pic.twitter.com/lR93xVpTnM — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 21, 2019