September 21, 2019 4:39 pm
Updated: September 21, 2019 5:15 pm

Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Scarborough

Toronto police say the collision happened around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say a man has serious injuries after he was hit by a bus in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

Police said they received reports of a collision in the area of Kingston and Overture roads shortly after 2:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News a man in his 20s was hit by a TTC bus in the area and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

