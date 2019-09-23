Lose a catalytic converter? Surrey RCMP might have it

Have you recently had a catalytic converter stolen from your vehicle?

Surrey RCMP say they’ve recovered four of the parts in brand-new condition and are looking to reunite them with their owners.

Catalytic converters work to filter harmful pollution from vehicle exhaust and can range in price from several hundred to more than $1,000 in certain cases.

Mounties said they came across the converters near Bridgeview Drive and King George Boulevard when officers were conducting enforcement with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police last Thursday.

Police spotted a “suspicious” rental truck, which was later found abandoned in a nearby construction site.

When they inspected the truck, officers found four large catalytic converters, along with power tools, police said. The parts appeared to have been freshly cut out of vehicles, police added.

Investigators said they arrested a woman who was “associated to the vehicle” and said they believe a second suspect remains at large.

No charges have been laid.

Anyone who thinks the stolen parts belong to them, or who has information about the case, is asked to call the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.