The exhaust off an F-450 truck, gas out of tanks — car part thieves are getting bold

It’s nothing new to steal the gas out of a car’s tank.

But the entire exhaust system? That’s something else.

And that’s precisely what was stolen off a truck at Peacemaker Filmworks, a production company based out of a Burnaby industrial complex.

The complex, which is located along Still Creek, has been hit repeatedly over the last couple of years, and business owners there say anything that isn’t nailed down is stolen.

Julie Lambert with Peacemaker Filmworks said thieves cut the whole exhaust system out of an F-450 pickup truck.

Other businesses have seen gas taken out of vehicle tanks.

“Our van was out of service for a week and we had to rent another van,” said Clinton Wong with Mechanix Contracting.

“It costs a lot of money… for what, $50 of gas?”

Thieves are stealing parts so they can re-sell them, or perhaps for scrap metal.

Catalytic converters, car parts that convert gases so they don’t emit as much, are of particular interest.

Two people have been arrested in Burnaby, and the Mounties have a warning for scrap metal dealers.

“If somebody comes to you and is wanting to sell this item, a catalytic converter, and it appears obvious that it’s stolen, call the police, don’t accept the part,” said RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar.

Peacemaker is tackling the issue by installing better security cameras and more sensors.

Lambert hopes that police will step up their presence in the area.