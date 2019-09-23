2nd tire-slashing spree hits Fergus after several complaints on the weekend: OPP

Over a dozen frustrated Fergus residents will likely be taking their car into the shop after having their tires slashed over the weekend.

Wellington County OPP say that time sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, 10 vehicles had their tires slashed on Elkin Court, Inett Way and Harcourt Place.

Seven other vehicles had their tires slashed in a condominium parking lot on St. David St. S.

Police said this is actually the second incident this month after the same parking lot was targeted on Sept. 7. Five vehicles were hit in that spree.

So far no arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Wellington County OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

