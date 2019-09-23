Alberta premier calls Trudeau’s behaviour ‘frankly bizarre,’ pumps up Scheer instead

Alberta’s premier says images of federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing black and brownface makeup should make it easier for voters to choose in next month’s election.

Jason Kenney, who is just back from a tour urging investment in Alberta’s energy sector, says the prime minister’s embarrassing behaviour is “frankly bizarre.”

Kenney says he has never seen anyone else indulge in what he calls such insulting, racial mockery.

He says Canadians should look at a dignified leader such as Conservative Andrew Scheer, who had a more humble upbringing and is in touch with the lives of ordinary Canadians.

Kenney says he met with a number of international investors on his trip to the United States and other parts of Canada and their biggest concern is the possible re-election of Trudeau on Oct. 21.

He says there’s likely to be a continued freeze on investment in the Canadian energy sector if the Liberals regain power.