Police continue search for missing man last seen in Truro last month

Police are once again asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who was last seen in Truro a month ago.
Peter Anthony “Tony” Walsh was last seen getting into a truck in Truro on Aug. 23. Police say his own truck, a 1999 Chrysler Sebring, was left in the area and later recovered by his family in the parking lot of a Truro business.
“Investigators have received many pieces of information and tips from the public however are continuing to ask the public for help,” police said in a news release Monday.
Walsh is a 5’9”, 180 pounds with several tattoos, including a distinctive one of a diamond on his face under his right eye.
He was last seen wearing brown work pants that are possibly Carhartt brand, a white t-shirt with black lettering and brown work boots.
Anyone with information on Walsh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
