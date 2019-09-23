Fire at Saskatoon apartment building quickly put out by firefighters

The Saskatoon Fire Department is still trying to determine the cause of a blaze that forced the evacuation of an apartment suite.

Crews went to the apartment building on Avenue V North at around 3 a.m. on Monday after receiving two 911 calls reporting a possible fire.

Firefighters said they arrived to see smoke coming from the third floor and said they were told those inside the suite had evacuated.

The mother from the suite said she was wakened by alarms going off and went to wake her son when she realized the apartment was full of black smoke.

The fire was quickly put out, fire department officials said, and crews searched the building for any possible victims.

No injuries were reported.

An investigator was called in to determine the cause of the fire and provide a damage estimate.