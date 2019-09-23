Week-long closure coming to Hanlon Parkway in Guelph’s north end

The northern portion of Guelph‘s Hanlon Parkway will be closed for a week in October while upgrades are made to railway crossings in the area.

According to a post on the city’s website, the road will be closed in both directions from Speedvale Avenue to Woodlawn Road starting Oct. 14.

The city said Guelph Junction Railway and the Ministry of Transportation are upgrading four rail crossings.

The intersections at Speedvale Avenue and Woodlawn Road will remain open, but there will be no access to Hanlon Parkway during the project, the city said.

The city thanked residents for their patience, understanding and co-operation during the construction project.