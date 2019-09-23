OPP investigating reported theft of safe in Dunnville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County say they are looking for a single suspect after the reported theft of a safe from a government building in Dunnville last week.

Investigators say the incident happened on Friday when they were called to a Queen Street address at around 2:30 a.m. after a witness reported hearing a “loud noise.”

READ MORE: Selkirk man facing impaired driving charges after police find pickup in Lake Erie

OPP believe an individual “forced entry” into a building and took a safe containing Canadian currency. According to police, a witness said they saw a person carrying a large item and placing it in a vehicle before leaving the area.

The suspect vehicle is described as black Honda Civic and was last seen travelling westbound on Main Street, police say.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

WATCH: Rash of tire, rim thefts reported at GO stations — Halton police