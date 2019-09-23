Selkirk man facing impaired driving charges after police find pickup in Lake Erie

A Selkirk man is facing a pair of impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle collision near Lakeshore Road in Haldimand County on Saturday morning, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County say a 41-year-old man was the only occupant in the vehicle when they discovered it in Lake Erie at around 5:30 a.m.

He was removed from the vehicle by Haldimand County Fire Services crews without incident.

Investigators say the driver was conscious and showed “signs of impairment.” He was later charged with two counts of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

No one was hurt in the crash, police say.

