Ontario police investigating after death of Kitchener man at mud run near Hamilton

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 63-year-old man died at the War Horse Mud Run in Paris, Ont., just west of Hamilton.

Officers said they responded to the incident just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Dundas Street East and Consolidated Road, where the event took place.

According to investigators, Brant paramedics were called for a man who was found with no vital signs.

READ MORE: Ottawa race runner dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Police said the man from Kitchener had been participating in the endurance event and had gone into distress.

Officers said that multiple attempts were made to revive the victim. He was transported to a Brantford hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police remind on the scene for several hours working with organizers of the event to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Name, photo released of man from suspicious death in Kitchener last year

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.