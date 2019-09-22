Genealogical heritage centre opens in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

For many Quebecers, learning about their ancestry is the path towards discovering their identity and where they came from.

With over 35 years of experience, the Quebec Family History Society (QFHS) hopes to guide the curious through the opening of their heritage in a centuries-old building in the heart of the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue village.

“I can’t think of anything more important in any family as to where do you come from,” said QFHS president Gary Schroder.

“It’s the perfect place for the Quebec family history society,” said Liberal Candidate Francis Scarpaleggia. “Because the building itself is so historical and the town is so historical.”

According to the QFHS, we’re living in the second boom of genealogy.

“You see it everywhere with shows about finding ‘who you really are,'” said Schroder.

“If you come in you can come use ancestry for free, genealogy Quebec for free here, and all kinds of free databases.”

A year membership at the QFHS costs $75 per person/family or $35 per day.

“I’m hoping that something like this museum is also telling that story,” said Baie D’Urfé Coun. Wanda Lowensteyn. “So that people are coming in and learning more about not only their family history but the area and other people’s stories.”

The not-for-profit organization is the largest genealogical society in Quebec, with over 20 billion ancestry records from across North America and Europe.

And there is hope that the new Heritage Centre will attract tourists from all over.

“People will come from afar just to see the Quebec Family History Society and then discover, if they haven’t already, the wonders of Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue village,” said Scarpaleggia.