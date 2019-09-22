NDP vows to boost natural disaster mitigation fund by $2.5B

GATINEAU, Que. — The NDP is promising to more than double the amount of federal money earmarked to prevent damage from natural disasters such as floods.

During a campaign stop today in Gatineau, Que., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged to add $2.5 billion to the federal government’s disaster mitigation fund.

Singh says the idea is to help people — like those in west Quebec who recently faced severe flooding avoid disasters and be able to stay in their current homes.

The national Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund has already set aside $2 billion to support large-scale infrastructure programs that help communities better manage such risks.

The federal government says an increasing number of Canadian communities have experienced significant weather-related events and disasters triggered by natural hazards such as floods, wildland fires and droughts.

It says these events are growing in frequency as a result of climate change.