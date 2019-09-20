True North looks back at Jets, Moose season and more in new report

True North Sports and Entertainment has released its 2018-19 Report to the Community, highlighting last year’s hockey seasons for both the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, as well as concert events and the organization’s foundation and charity work.

Among the interesting facts and statistics in the report:

The Jets had three 30-goal scorers in the same season for the first time, with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine reaching the milestone.

Five Jets players (Laine, Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jack Roslovic, and Blake Wheeler) combined for eight hat tricks in 2018-19.

The team’s Whiteout Street Parties during the playoffs raised a total of $162,555 for United Way Winnipeg.

The Moose named their first Winnipegger (Peter Stoykewych) as captain since Mike Keane was awarded the ‘C’ in 2005.

Over 11,510 hours of ice time was played by amateur teams at the Bell MTS Iceplex training facility.

Scheifele’s #55 jersey was the most popular among Jets fans, with Laine, Dustin Byfuglien, Wheeler, and Ehlers rounding out the top 5.

The Bell MTS Place arena saw 1,131,163 patrons in 2018-19 and saw its biggest-ever crowd – 17,129 – at a Metallica concert in September 2018.

To read the full report, which also includes information about the Burton Cummings Theatre, the new True North Square, and more, visit the Jets’ website.

