Historical house restored into public event facility in Edmonton’s river valley

Nestled in the heart of Buena Vista Park in Edmonton’s river valley, the city’s newest facility for special occasions is officially open.

Friday marked the official reopening of Yorath House. The two-storey home was built in 1949 and lived in by the Yorath family until 1992, when it was sold to the city. It sat vacant until it was designated a Municipal Historic Resource in 2015.

“The city bought the house because they saw the value in such a beautiful historic home in the heart of the river valley, which is very rare and unique in the city of Edmonton outside of any established neighbourhood,” said Rhonda Norman with the City of Edmonton.

“We really saw the vision for the value of having a beautiful space that eventually would be available for the public to use.”

READ MORE: City to spend $2M on Yorath House renovations

The building, located on the river flats, will now be used as an events facility for corporate retreats, wedding, community programs and other family friendly events.

Both indoor and outdoor programming will also be offered a Yorath House, including photography, meditation, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

It was used over the weekend for an event with the Kids with Cancer Society.

The building’s refurbishment was part of a $5.7-million restoration project that expanded and transformed the house. The redeveloped house now features an event space on the main floor that can hold 60 people.

The second floor, which has capacity for an additional 50 people, features a multi-purpose space with a large terrace and a meeting room with a small terrace. There is also a large event space outside.

“People are really pleased,” Norman said.

“The Yorath family is so happy to see the house redeveloped. It looks really beautiful inside. Anyone that’s come through loves the fireplace and the historic elements such as the staircase and the exterior cladding, which are recognized as a historic resource with the house. So we’re getting great positive reaction from the community.”

While the “bones” of the 70-year-old house was considered to be in good condition, upgrades were needed to the foundation and structure. Work to renovate the house included replacing the water, gas, power and sewage system. Upgrades were also made to the washrooms and kitchen.

An expansion was put on the home, which includes a new elevator to make it more accessible and the addition of another stairway.

The space is now available for public bookings.