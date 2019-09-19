Crime
Two masked suspects at large following East Hamilton shooting: police

Rick Zamprin

Police are looking for two suspects following a shooting in East Hamilton Thursday evening.

One person has been taken to hospital and police are looking for two suspects after a shooting in East Hamilton Thursday evening.

Hamilton police say they were called to reports of a shooting in the area of Reid Avenue, near Roxborough Drive, shortly before 6:15 p.m.

A large police presence was reported in the area as officers found a male victim was serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim, an a motive for the shooting, have not been released.

Investigators say two masked suspects were seen running to a black Dodge Charger and fled the scene.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information to call them at 905-546-2963 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8457).

