September 18, 2019 3:55 pm

Man charged in robbery, shooting at Downtown Hamilton pot shop

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Hamilton Police say a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after firing shots during an unlicensed pot shop robbery downtown.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A Hamilton man has been arrested after he shot a staffer at an unlicensed marijuana dispensary downtown, on March 9, 2019.

The 19-year-old accused made a brief court appearance on Wednesday facing six firearm-related offences after robbing the Cannabis Culture on King Street East.

A 35-year-old employee was injured after being shot by one of three suspects involved in the robbery.

Police arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. the evening of the robbery and were able to locate the victim at the rear of the business. He was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hamilton police arrested the suspect believed to have fired the shots without incident on Tuesday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

