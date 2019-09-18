Man charged in robbery, shooting at Downtown Hamilton pot shop
A Hamilton man has been arrested after he shot a staffer at an unlicensed marijuana dispensary downtown, on March 9, 2019.
The 19-year-old accused made a brief court appearance on Wednesday facing six firearm-related offences after robbing the Cannabis Culture on King Street East.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigate shooting and robbery at illegal pot dispensary
A 35-year-old employee was injured after being shot by one of three suspects involved in the robbery.
Police arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. the evening of the robbery and were able to locate the victim at the rear of the business. He was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Hamilton police arrested the suspect believed to have fired the shots without incident on Tuesday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
WATCH: Cannabis store approval process temporarily delayed: AGCO
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.