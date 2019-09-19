Hamilton man arrested for spray painting graffiti ‘tags’, carrying drugs

A 23-year-old from Hamilton is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sprayed graffiti “tags” on bus shelters and building walls, say police.

Investigators say witnesses observed the suspect spray painting a number of structures in the area of Barton Street East and Milton Avenue in Hamilton on Wednesday night.

After the incident was called in, officers tracked down a male walking westbound on Barton Street around 9 p.m. with a spray can hanging out from his jacket pocket.

During his arrest, police say they found crystal meth and fentanyl in his possession.

The suspect appeared in court on Thursday and is facing five charges related to mischief under $5,000, as well as possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

