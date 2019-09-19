Hamilton police searching for wanted man with 26 outstanding probation charges

Hamilton police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with “multiple criminal offences”.

Police say 42-year-old Christopher McLeod has a criminal history that includes harassment, threats, theft and possession of stolen property.

According to police, McLeod currently faces 26 outstanding charges of failure to comply with probation. He is also wanted on charges of theft under $5,000, possession under $5,000, uttering threats and criminal harassment.

Police say McLeod’s behaviour has been escalating and that officers believe there is a cause for safety concerns.

Police are advising anyone who sees McLeod not to approach him, but instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Fugitive Apprehension is looking for 42-year-old Chris McLeod. There are several outstanding charges & he needs to be brought into custody. If you have info please call (905) 546-8911. https://t.co/FspyJstDXb #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/LEVyHmMnWE — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 19, 2019