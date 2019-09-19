Crime
September 19, 2019 12:05 pm
Updated: September 19, 2019 12:06 pm

Hamilton police searching for wanted man with 26 outstanding probation charges

By News Anchor  Global News
Police say 42-year-old Christopher McLeod is wanted on 26 outstanding charges of failure to comply with probation, among other offences.

Police say 42-year-old Christopher McLeod is wanted on 26 outstanding charges of failure to comply with probation, among other offences.

Hamilton police
A A

Hamilton police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with “multiple criminal offences”.

Police say 42-year-old Christopher McLeod has a criminal history that includes harassment, threats, theft and possession of stolen property.

READ MORE: Driver facing charges after vehicle clocked travelling 129 km/h: Hamilton police

According to police, McLeod currently faces 26 outstanding charges of failure to comply with probation. He is also wanted on charges of theft under $5,000, possession under $5,000, uttering threats and criminal harassment.

Police say McLeod’s behaviour has been escalating and that officers believe there is a cause for safety concerns.

READ MORE: Public needs to know the cost of arena plan to taxpayers: Hamilton council

Police are advising anyone who sees McLeod not to approach him, but instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chris McLeod
Christopher McLeod
Crime
Hamilton
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton Police
Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton wanted man
Wanted Man

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.