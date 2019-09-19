Armed robber climbed onto roof of Burlington home, threatened owner: police

A Burlington man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a convenience store and threatened a homeowner on Thursday morning.

Halton police say they arrested the man around 6:20 a.m. in a garage at a townhouse complex near Dynes Road after he was tracked down by a K-9 unit.

Investigators say the exploits of the accused began when the 31-year-old suspect entered a 7-11 store at Guelph Line and Prospect Street around 5 a.m., demanded money and threatened a clerk with a large metal pipe.

After the clerk handed over cash, the suspect fled the store.

READ MORE: Burlington will not issue fines to drivers who give money to panhandlers

About 30 minutes later a homeowner called police complaining about a confrontation with a man who had climbed up the roof of a home in the area of Dynes Road and Woodward Avenue.

The owner of the bungalow said the man came down from the roof at one point and made threats with a weapon before running away.

Around 6:20 a.m. a police K-9 unit tracked the suspect to a garage he allegedly broke into at a nearby townhouse complex.

READ MORE: Hamilton man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Burlington

He was arrested without incident.

Police recovered cash and a metal pipe believed to have been used in the convenience store robbery.

The 31-year-old suspect is facing five charges including robbery, uttering a threat, and breaking and entering.

Anyone with information about either incident can reach out to police at 905-825-4747 extension 2323.

WATCH: Toronto police release security video of alleged elevator purse robbery