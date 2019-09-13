Canada
September 13, 2019 6:12 pm

Hamilton man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Burlington

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

A Hamilton man is in hospital after a motorcycle crash in Burlington.

Global News File
A A

A Hamilton man is in hospital with a serious head injury after a motorcycle crash in Burlington.

Police were called to Snake Road, south of Crane Court, around 12:30 p.m. Friday after a motorcycle lost control while navigating a bend in the road.

Halton Regional Police say the man and the motorcycle came to rest in the ditch on the west side of Snake Road.

A witness, who was travelling behind the motorcycle, assisted police with the investigation.

A 27-year-old man was transported to a local trauma centre with a serious head injury.

READ MORE: Family of Burlington man killed in motorcycle crash reveal victim’s identity: police

The man’s name has not been released.

Police say no other vehicles were involved.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Halton Regional Police
Hamilton
Head Injury
Motorcycle Crash
seriously injured
Snake Road

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.