Hamilton man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Burlington

A Hamilton man is in hospital with a serious head injury after a motorcycle crash in Burlington.

Police were called to Snake Road, south of Crane Court, around 12:30 p.m. Friday after a motorcycle lost control while navigating a bend in the road.

Halton Regional Police say the man and the motorcycle came to rest in the ditch on the west side of Snake Road.

Media release regarding serious motorcycle collision in Burlington is attached here. Any witnesses who have not spoken to police are urged to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065. ^jh pic.twitter.com/BGI6aeNx5Y — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 13, 2019

A witness, who was travelling behind the motorcycle, assisted police with the investigation.

A 27-year-old man was transported to a local trauma centre with a serious head injury.

The man’s name has not been released.

Police say no other vehicles were involved.