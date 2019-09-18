Edmonton Oil Kings hope to carry momentum from last season’s success to start of new WHL campaign

The Edmonton Oil Kings will see the puck drop on their 2019-20 Western Hockey League season in Red Deer on Saturday and the team will be looking to build off last season’s remarkable success.

In 2018-19, the Oil Kings finished in first place in the Central Division and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final. It was an impressive bounce-back season under new coach Brad Lauer after the team finished last place overall in the WHL the season before.

“Last year we came in kind of flying at the seat of our pants with obviously a new coaching staff and not really knowing the players, but obviously this season we’re a lot more organized,” Lauer said on Wednesday. “There’s a lot more detail and structure to our day.

“We’ve had a good pre-season. We still have a lot of work to do but it was definitely a lot easier transition this year.”

Veteran Oil Kings defenceman Connor McDonald said while it’s exciting that expectations for the team are higher this year, “our mindset needs to remain the same.”

“[It’s a] clean slate,” he said. “We’ve got to get to work right away.

“[It’s a] big contest out in Red Deer on Saturday and then we’ve got them her on Sunday so we’re just focusing on preparation for those two games.”

The club is coming into the 2019-20 season without several players from last year’s roster. That list will likely include the team’s captain and leading scorer last season, Trey Fix-Wolansky. He is currently at the Columbus Blue Jackets’ training camp trying to earn a spot on the National Hockey League team and has a chance to play for the or that team’s affiliate club in the American Hockey League.

However, the team also has an impressive list of returning players, including standout defenceman Matthew Robertson, who was drafted by the New York Rangers this summer at the NHL Draft.

