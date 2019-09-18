1 dead after 5-vehicle crash in Markham, police say

York Regional Police say a person has died after a five-vehicle crash in Markham Wednesday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Ninth Line and Highway 7 at around 4:10 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News two people were taken to hospital by paramedics in critical condition. One of those people later died.

As of Wednesday evening, the second person still had life-threatening injuries.

Collision reconstruction investigators were called to the scene to look into the collision.