Best young chefs in the world to battle it out in Calgary: ‘the nerves are there, for sure!’

Some of the world’s best young chefs are hoping they’ll find the recipe for success in Calgary this week.

Competitors representing 22 countries are coming to the city to go pan-to-pan in a prestigious La Chaine des Rotisseurs event.

Organizers in the culinary program at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology have spent months preparing to host them.

“It’s the best of the best,” SAIT instructor Michael Dekker said. “Coming together from around the world.”

Culinary students are looking forward to the chance to observe that level of talent in action.

“It’s quite incredible actually,” student Kelli Knezevich said. “Because you can learn so much!”

To be eligible to compete, the chefs must be aged 27 or younger.

Winnipeg chef Darnell Banman will be representing Canada.

Like the other competitors, he qualified by being crowned national champion.

They’ll be required to prepare a three-course meal in three and a half hours, a task that comes with some built-in challenges.

“It’ll be mystery ingredients,” SAIT instructor Jan Hansen said. “They have no idea what they’re getting themselves into, so it’s all top secret right now.”

Dekker will be one of the judges, the chef battle familiar territory for him.

“I was lucky enough in 2008 to represent Canada (at the competition) – I actually got to go to Paris.” Dekker said. “The nerves are there, for sure!”

It’s only the second time in the event’s 43 year history that Canada has hosted.

“Alberta, and Calgary specifically, is super lucky to be able to host it this year,” Hansen said. “For SAIT to be part of this is a real feather in our cap, no doubt about it.”

La Chaine des Rotisseurs International Young Chefs competition takes place Friday Sept. 20 on the main SAIT campus.

The culinary students can’t wait to watch the ‘best of the best’ fire up their stoves.

“[We’ll] get new inspiration, like, ‘oh that’s how you do this’,” student Hudson Bosch said. “I’ve been doing it like this – let’s try it this way!”