A fire breathing dragon and giant Lite Brite: What you’ll find at Beakerhead 2019

Beakerhead 2019 officially kicks off on Wednesday, offering a series of ticketed and free events for Calgarians to take in.

The annual festival is described by organizers as a world stage for artists, engineers, designers, scientists, inventors and performers.

The festival’s main event for 2019 is called The Spectacle and takes place at Prince’s Island Park on Saturday, Sept. 21.

“You won’t be able to turn without encountering something fabulous,” Beakerhead co-founder Jay Ingram told Global News in a Sept. 11 interview.

The event will feature over 20 art installations – including a giant Lite Brite and a fire-breathing dragon, food trucks, drinks and entertainment.

Tickets for the event are sold out and aren’t available on-site, but those who wish to attend can still sign up for a waitlist.

Free Beakerhead events

Though The Spectacle is held at Prince’s Island Park, all other events are at venues throughout the city – and many are free.

So-called Community Beacons, for example, are located throughout the city:

It Came from the Bow – Marda Loop Shopping Plaza, 2101 33 Avenue Southwest – Until Sept. 20

Mayan Portal – C-Square in the East Village, 4 Street and 7 Avenue Southeast – Until Sept. 22

Mission Moai – 4 Street Southwest between 14 and 25 Avenues – Until Sept. 20

The beacons are larger-than-life displays that combine art and science in a spectacular way, according to festival organizers.

Another free exhibit, called 20,900 Flowers, will be held at Arts Commons on 8 Avenue Southeast until Sept. 20.

The display represents the 20,900 flowers need to produce one teaspoon of honey.

Or, check out Spectral Illuminations IV at the Central Memorial Library on 2 Street Southwest.

The event, held on Friday, Sept. 20, will see the library lit up with mesmerizing projections between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Beakerhead is the brainchild of the Beakerhead Creative Society, a registered charity whose mandate is to globally advance education at the crossroads of art, science and engineering.

Beakerhead 2019 runs from Sept. 18 to 22.

For a complete schedule of events visit beakerhead.ca.