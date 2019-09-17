Vernon RCMP investigating alleged assault at Kalamalka Lake park

Police in Vernon say they are investigating an assault that allegedly occurred at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park earlier this month.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, the incident revolved around the setup of a local trail race.

Police say on Sept. 11, just after 1 p.m., two volunteers who were setting up the course discovered a man who had been removing course markers.

“During setup, two volunteers encountered a male removing markers from the course and when confronted, the male suspect allegedly became confrontational and assaulted one of the volunteers,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“Race organizers had permission by BC Parks to utilize flags and markers for the 100-kilometre trail race within the provincial park boundaries.”

Police say the victim sustained no injuries while a 59-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and is facing possible assault charges.

