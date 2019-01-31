Crime
January 31, 2019 1:10 am
Updated: January 31, 2019 12:38 pm

Vernon RCMP confirm they’re investigating serious assault

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
UPDATE:  RCMP have released more details about a police incident in Vernon on Wednesday evening.

Police said three people are in custody in connection to a serious assault in the North Okanagan city.

According to RCMP, a 58-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the assualt.

Police descended on a home in the 1700-block of 33rd Street just before 6 p.m.

Six people of interest were initially taken into police custody without incident.  Three of them were released.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigators are currently in the early evidence-gathering stages of their investigation and believe the occurrence was a targeted act,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Original: Vernon RCMP remain tight-lipped over police action in the 1700-block of 33rd Street on Wednesday night.

Police confirm at least one person has been taken into custody.

Numerous police vehicles descended upon a home on the street around 6 p.m.

RCMP remained on the scene in front and behind the 33rd St. home into the evening.

33rd Street Vernon
North Okanagan
Police Action On 33rd
RCMP
Vernon
Vernon crime
vernon police

