Vernon RCMP confirm they’re investigating serious assault

UPDATE: RCMP have released more details about a police incident in Vernon on Wednesday evening.

Police said three people are in custody in connection to a serious assault in the North Okanagan city.

According to RCMP, a 58-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the assualt.

Police descended on a home in the 1700-block of 33rd Street just before 6 p.m.

Six people of interest were initially taken into police custody without incident. Three of them were released.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigators are currently in the early evidence-gathering stages of their investigation and believe the occurrence was a targeted act,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Original: Vernon RCMP remain tight-lipped over police action in the 1700-block of 33rd Street on Wednesday night.

Police confirm at least one person has been taken into custody.

Numerous police vehicles descended upon a home on the street around 6 p.m.

RCMP remained on the scene in front and behind the 33rd St. home into the evening.

