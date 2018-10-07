RCMP warn of brazen assault in Vernon

RCMP are warning the public about a brazen assault that took place in the north Vernon area on Friday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., police said a woman was grabbed from behind and assaulted by a man. She was walking on a boardwalk trail in the 2200 block of 58th Avenue.

According to police, the woman was able to break free after struggling with the man, and the suspect then fled northbound on foot.

“The victim in this incident sustained minor physical injuries and can be commended for her fighting mentality,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a news release.

Police searched but could not find the man.

“We are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area or heard anything at the time of the assault to come forward and speak to police,” Brett said.

The suspect is described as a tall, skinny Caucasian male who is approximately 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.